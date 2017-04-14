Bengal Student Falls Off Train Taking Selfie, Then Friends Die On Track

A student has died in Howrah in Bengal after he fell down from a train while trying to take a selfie. Two friends searching for him were then run over by another train because they were walking on rail tracks, said the police.On Thursday, at around 7:30 pm, a group of students were taking selfies near the door of a moving train when suddenly one of them fell down and was killed between Liluah and Belur railway stations, about 10 kms from the capital of Kolkata.Initial investigation suggests that the first boy may have fallen off after his phone slipped from his hand and he tried to prevent it from falling on the tracks.When the train slowed down, four other students jumped onto the tracks to search for the student who had fallen off. Two of them were killed and the other two were hit by a train that arrived from the opposite direction.The injured students are recovering in hospital.