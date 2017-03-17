Bengal Hospital 'Discovers' Uterus, Ovary In 63-Year Old Man

An elderly man lodged a police complaint on Thursday after a private hospital report in West Bengal mentioned existence of "uterus" and "ovary" in his ultrasonogram scan (USG), a medical test for used to examine abdominal organs like the liver, pancreas, and kidneys.Sixty-three-year-old Narayan Chandra Sen, a resident of Machlandpur in Howrah district, was advised by a doctor to get an ultrasonography of whole abdomen to evaluate his fatty lever disease.However, Mr Sen was at his wit's end when he got the report of the test done on March 10."I got the USG done from the Barasat Cancer Research and Welfare Centre (Hospital). They gave me a wrong report. They send me the USG report of a female. The report referred to the presence of uterus and ovary," said Mr Sen.The hospital admitted its mistake, saying it was a "typing error"."I called the computer section people. It was a typing error. The patient is normal. He has no ailment. But in their hurry to type the report, they (computer section staff) made the error," said a hospital official.He said the hospital would do a repeat test, free of cost.However, Mr Sen filed a complaint at the Barasat police station complaining of "gross negligence" on the part of the hospital.