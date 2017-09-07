Bareilly Medical Student Found Hanging In Her Hostel Room

Ananya Dixit, a first year student of the SRMS Medical college in Bareilly, was found hanging this afternoon, the police said.

Cities | | Updated: September 07, 2017 05:08 IST
Ananya Dixit was discovered hanging from her ceiling fan by her hostel roommates (Representational)

Bareilly:  A 19-year-old MBBS student allegedly hung herself from the ceiling fan of her hostel room in Bareilly yesterday, a police officer said.

Ananya Dixit, a first year student of the SRMS Medical college, was found hanging this afternoon, SSP Jogendra Kumar said.

Her two roommates told the police that the Noida resident had been tense for the past two days and had not gone to college today because of illness.

They said that when they returned to the room for lunch they found her hanging and informed the college administration, the SSP said. He added that parents of the girl have arrived and investigations are on.

No suicide note was found and the reason which drove her to allegedly take the extreme step was not immediately known, he said.

