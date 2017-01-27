Collapse
At Gujarat Sadhvi's Home, 24 Gold Bars, Over A Crore In 2000-Rupee Notes

Cities | Written by | Updated: January 27, 2017 16:16 IST
The sadhvi was recently filmed throwing 2000-rupee notes worth 1 crore at singers recently

Banaskantha, Gujarat: 

  1. Sadhvi or woman preacher heads a local temple trust
  2. Bought gold biscuits in November, did not settle 5-crore bill
  3. A crore in new Rs 2,000 notes found at her home, along with booze bottles
A woman religious preacher or sadhvi in northern Gujarat has been arrested for an unpaid bill of 5 crores for gold biscuits that she bought in November.

Sadhvi Jai Shree Giri as she is known, heads the trust that runs a temple in Banaskantha district, and was arrested yesterday.

A local jeweller complained earlier this week to the police that she had ignored several reminders to pay him the five crores he was owed.
 
Police found Rs 1.25 crore in 2,000-rupee notes and Rs 4 lakh in other denominations.

The police searched the 45-year-old's home yesterday and discovered 24 gold bars worth about 80 lakhs - and 1.29 crores in cash, almost entirely in the new 2000-rupee notes. Alcohol bottles were also found. Gujarat is a dry state.

"We have lodged a case against three persons. So far, we have arrested the main accused which is the Sadhvi," said police Neeraj Badgujar.

In December, the preacher incited a controversy when she was filmed throwing 2000-rupee bills worth one crore at singers at a public event. At the time, cash was hard to find because of the abrupt demonetisation drive launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 8.

