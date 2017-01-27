At Gujarat Sadhvi's Home, 24 Gold Bars, Over A Crore In 2000-Rupee Notes

A woman religious preacher or sadhvi in northern Gujarat has been arrested for an unpaid bill of 5 crores for gold biscuits that she bought in November.
Highlights
- Sadhvi or woman preacher heads a local temple trust
- Bought gold biscuits in November, did not settle 5-crore bill
- A crore in new Rs 2,000 notes found at her home, along with booze bottles
Sadhvi Jai Shree Giri as she is known, heads the trust that runs a temple in Banaskantha district, and was arrested yesterday.
A local jeweller complained earlier this week to the police that she had ignored several reminders to pay him the five crores he was owed.
The police searched the 45-year-old's home yesterday and discovered 24 gold bars worth about 80 lakhs - and 1.29 crores in cash, almost entirely in the new 2000-rupee notes. Alcohol bottles were also found. Gujarat is a dry state.
"We have lodged a case against three persons. So far, we have arrested the main accused which is the Sadhvi," said police Neeraj Badgujar.
In December, the preacher incited a controversy when she was filmed throwing 2000-rupee bills worth one crore at singers at a public event. At the time, cash was hard to find because of the abrupt demonetisation drive launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 8.