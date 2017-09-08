Anxious Moments For Passengers As Engine Decouples From Bogies

The incident took place when the train was about to reach the Gyanpur railway station this morning.

Cities | | Updated: September 08, 2017
The train engine of New Delhi-Manduadih Shiv Ganga Express had decoupled from bogies (Representational)

Bhadohi:  Panic gripped the passengers of the New Delhi-Manduadih Shiv Ganga Express today when its engine got detached from the bogies and chugged forward for over one kilometre, an official said.

"The train engine got decoupled from the bogies between the Gyanpur station and the Jangiganj railway halt around 10.15 am and moved foward," Station Master Ashok Kumar Verma said.

"Later, the bogies were connected to it at gate number 42B. The train then left for its destination at 11.06 am," he said.

