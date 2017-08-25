75-Year-Old Woman Rescued From Manhole In Bhubaneswar



Cities | | Updated: August 25, 2017 20:27 IST
The woman was brought out of the manhole after 10 hours (Representational Image)

Bhubaneswar:  A 75-year-old woman who fell into a 15-feet deep manhole in the Old Town area and spent the entire night inside it, was rescued today by fire brigade personnel.

The woman, who was brought out after 10 hours, was stable, said Ramesh Majhi, the fire brigade officer engaged in the rescue operation.

"We were informed about the incident by the police control room at 7.20 am. We rushed to the spot with a team, entered the manhole using a ladder and rescued the woman. She had sustained injuries on her head," Mr Majhi said.

The woman was admitted to Capital Hospital for treatment.

The woman said she fell into the manhole at about 8 pm last night but was not noticed. Locals heard her shouting for help this morning and informed the police.

