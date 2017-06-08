7-Year-Old Boy Abducted By His School Teacher Rescued, 3 Arrested

According to police, the abduction of seven-year-old Sabir was planned by his own school teacher Satish.

Cities | | Updated: June 08, 2017 00:22 IST
A ransom amount of Rs 30 lakh was demanded from the family of the boy (Representational )

Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh:  The police today arrested three people and rescued a seven-year-old boy who was abducted by them on June 5 from Karimpur Mubarak village, even as the alleged mastermind was absconding.

According to police, the abduction of seven-year-old Sabir was planned none other than his own school teacher Satish. The accused included three other men in his plan and kidnapped the boy on Monday.

A ransom amount of Rs 30 lakh was demanded from the family of the boy.

On the basis of a complaint, a police team led by a senior official launched an operation and the boy was rescued from Balabali Ganga Khadar area today, while the three accused were also nabbed from the spot.

During interrogation, the trio revealed that Satish was behind the whole plan and they used SIM cards on fake IDs to make ransom calls. Police is searching for the absconding teacher. 

 

Karimpur Mubarak villageBalabali Ganga Khadar area

