5 Held For Cross Firing Over Protection Money In Delhi

Five persons have been arrested for their alleged involvement in an incident of cross firing between two groups over protection money for betting in Dilshad Garden, police said today.The incident was reported around 12.10 AM on January 11.Police found three abandoned cars, a loaded pistol, 20 cartridges in an SUV in B Block of Dilshad Garden, said Nupur Prasad, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara).Four empty case of fired cartridges were also found on the road while a bullet mark was found on the SUV.During a probe, police found that accused Zakir was asking for protection money from one Abhishek Patra who was allegedly engaged in betting.The duo met along with their associates for resolving the dispute but the meeting failed following which they clashed using baseball bats and firearms.A case was registered under relevant provisions.Zakir along with his associate Harsh Malhotra were arrested. Abhishek Patra and his aides Vicky Bhatia and Raj Sharma also landed in the police net, she added.