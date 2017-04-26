4 Children With Slit Throats Found Dead In Uttar Pradesh's Chitrakoot District

The Uttar Pradesh police has found bodies of four children, possibly belonging to the same family, in sacks dumped in two spots under the Rajapur police station area of Chitrakoot district.On information from local residents, the police recovered a sack with the bodies of a boy, aged 5, and a-six years old girl, from an area near a primary school in Amwa village yesterday, ASP Ashok Kumar said.In another incident, the bodies of two other girls were also recovered by the police, found near Kachua nala in Sikri village. According to the police all four had their throats slit.Efforts are on to identify the victims, ASP Kumar said. Adding that they all appeared to belong to the same family.The Uttar Pradesh police said it was looking into complaints about missing children in adjoining areas.