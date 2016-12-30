31 Injured In Road Mishap In Howrah

At least 31 people were injured when a bus collided with a lorry on NH6 due to dense fog in West Bengal's Howrah district today, police said.The private bus which was carrying 50 passengers, hit the lorry from behind at Ashariya village on NH 6 near Bagnan, while it was heading to Digha from Madhyamgram, a police officer said.At least 31 people, including the driver and the helper suffered injuries and were rushed to Uluberia General hospital.The condition of four, including a woman, was stated to be critical, the officer said.The bus sustained damages and has been seized while the lorry driver has fled with the vehicle.