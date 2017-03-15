3 Siblings, Including 6-Month-Old Baby, Die After Mother Allegedly Throws Them In Water Tank

A woman from Jhajjar allegedly threw her children and jumped in a water tank. (Representational)

Chandigarh:  A 6-month-old boy and his two sisters died on Tuesday after being thrown into a water tank allegedly by their mother who herself attempted to commit suicide by jumping into it in Haryana's Jhajjar district.

The 35-year-old woman, identified as Nutan, took the extreme step early on Tuesday owing to marital discord.

She first pushed her minor daughters, aged 3 and 5, and then her son into the small water tank, which was about eight-foot deep, in their house in Badana village of Jhajjar district and later herself jumped into it.

Before that, the woman rang up police and said that she was fed up with her "husband's habits" and was ending the lives of her children and was going to commit suicide.

On reaching the spot, police found that the children had drowned but the woman was rescued and rushed to PGIMS, Rohtak, where her condition was stated to be serious.

A case under relevant provisions of the law has been registered in connection with the incident, police said.

