Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh has ordered an investigation into the deaths of three children at a hospital in Raipur, allegedly after oxygen supply was stopped

Cities | Edited by | Updated: August 21, 2017 13:11 IST
3 Children Die Allegedly Of Low Oxygen In Raipur Hospital

The attendant has been suspended from Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Hospital and arrested

New Delhi:  Three children died on Sunday at a hospital in Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur, allegedly because an attendant, drunk on duty, passed out and the oxygen supply stopped. The attendant, Ravi Chandra, has been suspended from Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Hospital and arrested.

It was just days ago that child deaths at a hospital in Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh shocked the nation.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh has ordered an investigation.

The administration claims the oxygen pressure dipped because the operator was drunk and fell asleep. The supply to the children stopped, which led to the death of three kids who were in a critical state.
 

