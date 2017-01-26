2 Students Drown While Taking 'Selfies'

Two teenage college students drowned in a water body near a crusher unit at Ghatkesar here this afternoon while clicking 'selfies', police said.A group of five students went to the water body and two of them G Avinash and PDS Charan, both aged 16, studying inter first year, entered the water for swimming but suddenly drowned, Ghatkesar Police Station Inspector B Prakash said.The security guards near the water body had asked the students not to enter the water. However, they "neglected" the advise and went the other side and entered the water body, the Inspector said adding they had been taking photos with a camera as part of a photoshoot besides selfies with their mobile phones.Both the bodies were recovered. A case was registered and further investigation is on.