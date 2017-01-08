2 Impersonators Arrested In Primary Teachers' Exam

Two men were arrested for appearing, in different subjects, on behalf of the original candidate in an exam conducted by the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan to recruit primary teachers, police said on Sunday.Vishal and Arun Chaudhary, both around 30 years, had appeared in the examination on Saturday in place of the real examinee Gautam.The arrest followed a complaint filed by Raj Kumar, principal of Karnal Public School, which was a centre for the examination."We are grilling both the accused on two-day police remand. Gautam is yet to be arrested," police officer Joginder Singh told IANS.Gautam is a resident of Haryana's Charkhi Dadri, police said, while Vishal hails from a village near Delhi's Najafgarh and Arun Chaudhary from Uttar Pradesh's Amroha.