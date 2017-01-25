Collapse
2 Arrested In Varanasi For Murder Of Ward Boy

Cities | | Updated: January 25, 2017 21:15 IST
Jang Bahadur who worked as a ward boy in the hospital and was murdered on January 21.

Varanasi:  Two persons have been arrested for the murder of a 32-year-old ward boy whose body was found with his throat slit in the premises of divisional hospital here four days ago, police said today.

Acting on a tip-off, Nitin Yadav and Arun Kumar, both were arrested near the Company bagh in Kotwali police station here yesterday, said Senior Superintendent of Police Nitin Tiwari.

The duo are friends of the deceased, Jang Bahadur who worked as a ward boy in the hospital and was murdered on January 21 by them, Tiwari said.                          

Police have also recovered stolen jewellery and some other items from possession of the arrested men, he said.

Both confessed that they murdered the ward boy as they were upset with him for abusing Arun's girlfriend and also for beating him, he said.

