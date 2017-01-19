Collapse
Etah School Bus Accident: 15 Children Dead After Collision With Speeding Truck, PM 'Anguished'

Cities | Reported by , Edited by | Updated: January 19, 2017 11:46 IST
15 children have died, 25 others injured after school bus collides with speeding truck in UP's Etah

Etah, Uttar Pradesh: 

Highlights

  1. School bus collides with a speeding truck in UP; 15 dead, 25 injured
  2. All 60 children on the bus between seven and ten years old
  3. PM says angiushed, Rajnath Singh says pray for speedy recovery of injured
Fifteen young children were killed and twenty five others seriously injured this morning when their school bus crashed into a truck in Uttar Pradesh's Etah. The truck was speeding when the school bus, with more than 60 students, collided with it.

The children on the bus were junior school students between seven and ten years old.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief in tweets. "Anguished by the tragic accident in UP's Etah district. I share the pain of the bereaved families & condole passing away of young children," tweeted the Prime Minister.
  
The police have confirmed that all the children have been rescued from the bus, and the injured have been taken to the district hospital. 16 children, who have serious injuries, have been shifted to a specialised government hospital in Aligarh.

"Many children are seriously injured," said senior police officer Daljeet Chaudhary. He added: "We will take action if anyone found at fault."
 
The truck that collided with the school bus in Etah was being driven at a high speed.


Police say that according to a government order, all schools are shut till Friday because of cold weather conditions. An investigation has been ordered into why the school was functioning despite the government order.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted: "My heart goes out to the families of those children who lost their lives in this tragedy. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured."
  
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav has expressed anguish at the death of the children, and asked all district officials to go to the spot and ensure that the best possible medical care is given to the injured children.

 

