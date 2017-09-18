10 Drown After Boat Capsizes In Assam's Goalpara District

Ten persons drowned when four boats capsized in Sabon river during a severe storm in Assam's Goalpara district, a senior district administration official said today.About 50 people from the district in four small boats were returning home after witnessing a local boat race in Sabon river when their boats capsized during the storm at Joriabeel yesterday evening, said Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Nur Hussain.The bodies of nine persons were recovered yesterday night while one body was recovered today, Mr Hussain said. As locals claimed that some people were still missing, the ADC said, State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) rescue teams have rushed to the area and were conducting search operations.Ex-gratia grant will be paid to the next of kin of the deceased as per rules, the ADC informed.The dead were identified as Amzad Ali (55), Abdul Karim (32), Mukadesh Alam (10) belonging to one family, Jilekha Khatun (41), Sumaya Yasmin (7), Ruhima Begum (40), Sultana Yasmin (6), Selima Yasmi (10) of another family and siblings Syed Ali (8) and Masuma Begum (7), officials said.