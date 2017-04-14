To Support Farmer Protests, Chennai Youth Block Landmark Kathipaara Flyover

Dozens of protesters blocked all six lanes of Chennai's arterial Kathipaara flyover on Thursday morning by tying an iron chain to the poles on either side to show solidarity with the farmers protesting in Delhi. There is anger and disappointment that despite farmers desperately trying to catch the attention of the authorities by demonstrating with skulls of dead farmers, even stripping, there has been no attempt to reach out to them.P Saravana Raja, President, Vazhamana Tamizhagam Party, who took part in the protest, said "The Prime Minister is meeting celebrities but not the farmers. We want to draw the country's attention."The farmers are demanding loan waiver even for those who borrowed from nationalised banks and also constitution of the Cauvery management board, which they hope would pave way for equal sharing of the available Cauvery waters between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.S Rajesh, another protester, said "We want loans waived and Cauvery management board set up".With 60 per cent deficit in rainfall, its Tamil Nadu's worst drought in 140 years. At least 19 farmers have killed themselves. More than 100 reportedly died of shock over crop loss. The Madras High Court has directed the state to waive all crop loans in cooperative banks. But there is no relief for those who borrowed from nationalised banks. The state had sought 40 thousand crore relief but the centre sanctioned only four thousand crore rupees.Senthil Kumar, an office bearer in the state's Aam Aadmi Party, says, "The central government doesn't seem to believe Tamil Nadu is part of India." Film Director Gauthaman, who participated in the protest, says "This attitude will threaten the integrity of the country."Tamil Nadu famers' protest in Delhi has struck a chord with the masses across the state and desperate protesters are resorting to new measures to draw attention. The Supreme Court on Wednesday slammed the state government for the suicide of farmers. It said, "It is obligatory on the part of the state to be sensitive and take steps to address the problems of farmers."