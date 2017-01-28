No More Protest Allowed At Marina Beach, Says Chennai Police

Amid reports that people in Chennai are planning to protest against "recent police excess" at Marina beach, the police has said that the stretch is out of bounds for any kind of demonstration. The police further warned stringent action against "those persons who illegally congregate at the Marina beach" and appealed the people of Chennai to cooperate and abide by the regulations."For more than a decade, protests, demonstrations, agitations etc. have been totally banned in the entire stretch of the Marina beach, commencing from Light House to Napier Bridge," the police said, citing a court order.The development comes days after Chennai witnessed massive violence when the police evicted students off Marina beach stretch to clear the place for the Republic Day celebrations. Despite the state government bringing in an ordinance, the students continued their protest and demanded a permanent solution to the Jallikattu issue in the form of an amendment to the Prevention of Animal Cruelty Act in the Parliament.While the police blamed anti-social elements for the violence, several videos of police officials purportedly torching vehicles, ransacking properties, and attacking people went viral on social media. More than 100 policemen suffered injuries and around 200 people have already been arrested.Chennai Police Commissioner S George - who initially described the videos as "morphed" - said that the cyber wing is investigating the matter and action would be taken if the videos are found to be genuine.More than 30,000 Tamilians, mostly students, had been protesting at Marina beach for a week starting January 17 and demanded a lift the ban on the bull-taming sport of Jallikattu.