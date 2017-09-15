Man Accused Of Raping, Murdering 7-Year-Old In Chennai Granted Bail The Class 3 student was sexually assaulted, suffocated, burnt and dumped in a bag in Chennai allegedly by a neighbour in February.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Tamil Nadu: The rape of the girl in Chennai had provoked widespread anger. Chennai: A man accused of



"How can the killer be sent out on bail? This is not justice. The court should cancel his bail," said the father of the girl.



The Class 3 student was sexually assaulted, suffocated, burnt and dumped in a bag in Chennai allegedly by a neighbour in February.



He was granted bail by a court which revoked charges against him under the Goondas Act. The charges would have kept him behind bars for two years.



Activists say investigators did not file the charge-sheet before the 90-day period. The Tamil Nadu government too did not explain to the court in time on the grounds for the Goondas Act against the rape and murder accused.



Now, there is anger and outrage in Tamil Nadu over the court order. Well known actor and activist Lakshmi Ramakrishnan wants an amendment made to the present law. "The burden of proving innocence should be on the accused. Besides, paedophiles are known to be repetitive in their offences and there's threat to other children if he returns home," she said.



The girl, police said, was burnt and dumped in a bag, which is why investigators took time to collect scientific evidence including DNA reports for a strong case of murder and the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act or POCSO. The trial, they say, will begin in a week. However there is no word from the government on their failure to ensure the court would uphold the Goondas Act against the accused.



A man accused of sexually assaulting and killing a 7-year-old in Chennai has been granted bail, provoking outrage in Tamil Nadu."How can the killer be sent out on bail? This is not justice. The court should cancel his bail," said the father of the girl.The Class 3 student was sexually assaulted, suffocated, burnt and dumped in a bag in Chennai allegedly by a neighbour in February.He was granted bail by a court which revoked charges against him under the Goondas Act. The charges would have kept him behind bars for two years.Activists say investigators did not file the charge-sheet before the 90-day period. The Tamil Nadu government too did not explain to the court in time on the grounds for the Goondas Act against the rape and murder accused.Now, there is anger and outrage in Tamil Nadu over the court order. Well known actor and activist Lakshmi Ramakrishnan wants an amendment made to the present law. "The burden of proving innocence should be on the accused. Besides, paedophiles are known to be repetitive in their offences and there's threat to other children if he returns home," she said.The girl, police said, was burnt and dumped in a bag, which is why investigators took time to collect scientific evidence including DNA reports for a strong case of murder and the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act or POCSO. The trial, they say, will begin in a week. However there is no word from the government on their failure to ensure the court would uphold the Goondas Act against the accused.