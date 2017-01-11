Madras High Court Advises Bank Account Holders Not To Fall Prey To 'Scammers'

The Madras High Court on Tuesday advised bank account holders not to fall a prey to "Nigerian scammers" with a view to getting rich quickly.Justice S Vaidyanathan closing the anticipatory bail applications of two senior officers of Tamilnad Mercantile bank said people should not pay advance money and fall a prey to the scammers.They should not give account number and credit card details, the judge said.The petitioners, AR Lakshmanan and V Sankaren, said some people using current account details of the de facto complainant, fraudulently transferred a large amount of money.The district crime Branch inspector of Thanjavur had summoned the petitioners for inquiry on suspicion that the petitioners could have given the user name and password to the criminals to transfer the money.The petitioners submitted that they had been falsely implicated and they be given anticipatory bail.The government Additional Public Prosecutor said the case had been transferred to the cyber crime wing at Chennai and sought closing of the applications.The judge after giving the advice closed the applications as it was not in the jurisdiction of the High Court's Madurai bench.