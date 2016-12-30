Collapse
IIT Madras Website Hacked, Pro-Pakistan Message Posted

Chennai | | Updated: December 30, 2016 09:07 IST
Pro-Pakistan messages were seen after the IIT Madras website was hacked on Thursday morning

Chennai:  The students of IIT Madras received a rude shock on Thursday morning when they found the institute's website hacked and pro-Pakistan messages posted on it.

The website apparently was hacked by one 'Faisal 1337x', who put the photo of the famous joker from the Batman movie "Dark Knight" in the garb of McDonald's mascot Ronald McDonald on its page.

A message posted on the page read "Pakistan Zindabad" and "You don't know the power of Pakistan hackers".

"I came to know sometime in the morning from students that the website was hacked," IIT Madras spokesperson Venkatraman told news agency IANS.

"The website overall worked fine, except the hacked pages," he added.

The pages were restored after some time, and started working as usual.
 

