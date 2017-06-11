Flight From Kuala Lumpur Makes Emergency Landing At Chennai Airport

A Malaysian carrier flight with 141 passengers made an emergency landing at the Kamaraj Airport in Chennai following a technical 'snag', airport officials said today.The flight from Kuala Lumpur, also carrying five crew members, developed some issues related to cabin pressure and was given priority ahead of other flights to make the emergency landing late last night.A medical team was put on alert to attend to any health issues for passengers but there was no complaints from any, officials said.The return flight to Kuala Lumpur today has been cancelled and all passengers accommodated at a hotel in Chennai, officials added.