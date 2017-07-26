Flight From Dubai Hit By Technical Issue On Landing In Chennai

Pilots of the private carrier noticed 'minor black smoke' from an engine after the flight landed in Chennai airport.

Chennai | | Updated: July 26, 2017 13:28 IST
All 177 passengers in the plane exited the aircraft safely. (Representational Image)

Chennai:  A city-bound flight from Dubai suffered a technical issue after landing at the Chennai airport but all 184 passengers and crew onboard got down safely, officials said today.

Pilots of the private carrier noticed 'minor black smoke' from an engine after the flight landed, senior airport officials said.

Security and airport officials were put on standby but all 177 passengers exited the aircraft safely, they said.

A technical crew later attended to the snag and the carrier resumed its return flight to Dubai, they added.

