Denied Leave, Constable Allegedly Shoots Himself Dead In Chennai

Denied leave for a long time after falling sick, an Armed Forces Battalion constable in Chennai allegedly shot himself dead, a senior police official said on Sunday.R Gopinath from Vadipatti in Madurai district was found dead with a head injury inside the premises of Armed Reserve Battalion where he was working, he said.The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the constable may have taken the extreme step as he had not been feeling well for a long time and had been requesting leave, which was denied to him."An FIR (First Information Report) has been registered since it is an unnatural death. His family has been informed. The constable's body has been taken to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital for autopsy," the official said.