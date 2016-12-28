College Students Held For Stealing High-End Smartphone In Chennai

Two engineering college students have been arrested for snatching a high end Rs 40,000 smart phone from another person, who posted it for sale in an online portal and escaping with it, police said on Tuesday.Ranjith Kumar had posted his Samsung S7 Edge smartphone valued at Rs 40,000 for sale in an online portal following which Manoj alias Frederick and Motheeswaran expressed interest in buying it, a police release said.Mr Kumar was asked to come to a public place at neighbouring Madhavaram in Chennai last week with the phone. The duo under the pretext of inspecting the phone suddenly fled with it on their two wheeler, police said.A case was registered by police last week and the duo were nabbed on Monday the vehicle registration number was tracked by policeThe smartphone and the motorcycle used for the crime were seized. Initial investigations revealed the duo were students of a private engineering college.They were produced in a local court and later lodged in Puzhal prison, the release added.