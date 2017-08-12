Cocaine Seized In Chennai From Man With South American Cartel Links

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has seized Rs 10 crore worth cocaine from a Delhi-bound man in Chennai, the agency said today.3.1 kg of the contraband was recovered from 27-year-old Vishal based on "specific information," a release from the NCB Zonal Director, Bruno A, said.The cocaine was recovered at the Central railway station in Chennai, where Vishal had boarded a Delhi-bound train."The seized cocaine, which was in a packet concealed in the backpack of the accused, is worth Rs 10 crore in the illicit drug market, according to the release.An African had handed over the cocaine to Vishal to be delivered in Delhi, it said, adding, the contraband was "in pure form and might have been sourced from the cocaine production belt in South America."Vishal was suspected to be working at the behest of the South American cocaine cartel, it said, adding, a further probe was on to find out his links here.