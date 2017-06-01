News Flash
Army chief, top military officers meet in Srinagar today to review security situation in Jammu and Kashmir

Day 2 Of Chennai Shop Fire, Five Floors Collapse, Smoke Soars

The top five floors of the building that houses Chennai Silks caved in this morning because of the intense heat

Chennai | Updated: June 01, 2017 11:29 IST
The fire at the Chennai Silks showroom was noticed around 5 am, police said.

Chennai: 

Highlights

  1. Fire in Chennai textiles shop began early last morning
  2. Narrow roads making it tough to bring in equipment
  3. 150 fire fighters at spot, 4 of 7 floors of shop on fire collapse
A major market in the heart of Chennai remains blocked off as a fire raged for the second day in a row at a large shop which sells textiles. No injuries have been reported; 12 people have been rescued using hydraulic lifts.

The top five floors of the building that houses Chennai Silks caved in this morning because of the intense heat. Thick smoke was soaring into the sky. The fire began at 4 am yesterday in the seven-storey building, reportedly as the result of a short circuit.

Declaring the area unsafe, the police have cordoned off the busy T Nagar which has forced the shutdown of other shops and offices in the area for two days. Zero visibility was reported in the area. 
 
chennai fire

The fire began Wednesday morning in the 7-storey building, reportedly due to a short circuit.

Over 150 fire fighters are trying to put out the flames. More than 100 water tanks have been used, but narrow roads are making it tough for emergency equipment to be brought to the spot.

"We had to demolish a portion of the front exterior of the building so that water could be let deep inside," a fireman was quoted as saying by the Press Trust of India.

Officials said the showroom stocked plastic items and clothes. The building had false ceilings which caught fire quickly. 

