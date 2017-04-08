Actor Kamal Haasan Escapes Fire At Chennai Home, No One Hurt

There was a minor fire accident at actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan's house in Chennai around midnight. The actor confirmed he's safe and no one was hurt."Thanks to my staff. Escaped a fire at my house. Lungs full of smoke, I climbed down from the third floor. I am safe No one hurt" he tweeted.His office says, "It happened on the ground floor. A refrigerator is kept there. We suspect short circuit to be the cause of fire. The house was soon filled with smoke."However, the fire office says, "The fire took place at the neighbour's house ".Kamal Haasan lives on the East Coast road.