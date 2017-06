PM Narendra Modi will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping later on Friday morning.

NEW DELHI: On his second day in Kazakhstan capital Asthana, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping this morning on the margins of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation or SCO - a consortium that focuses on security and trade. This will be the first meeting of the two leaders to build on common interests in eight months; much of it spent under the shadow of differences ranging from controversies linked to the boundary question and blocking India's attempt to join the Nuclear Supplier Group that Beijing claims has become "more complicated". Later in the day, India and Pakistan will also be formally inducted into the SCO as members.