Sketch Of Suspect In Chandigarh School Girl's Rape Released

Police today released the sketch of the suspect who allegedly kidnapped and raped a 12-year-old girl in Chandigarh on Tuesday. The Class 8 student was on her way to school to celebrate Independence Day. She had taken a a short-cut to school through the children's traffic park in Chandigarh's Sector 23 when a man allegedly stopped her, pulled her aside and raped her.Police said only one person armed with a knife was involved.Sexual assault was confirmed after the child underwent medical examination at a local hospital. She recorded her statement before a magistrate.Police checked the CCTV footage in the neighbourhood for any clues. A case of kidnapping, wrongful restraint and rape has been registered.The incident comes days after a 29-year-old woman was stalked and chased on the streets of Chandigarh by the son of Haryana BJP chief. Vikas Barala, 23, was arrested and charged with trying to kidnap Varnika Kundu earlier this month.