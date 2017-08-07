On Chandigarh Stalking, Cops' Flip-Flop On BJP Leader's Son: 10 Points

Vikas Barala, son of the Haryana BJP chief, allegedly chased a woman in Chandigarh in his car.
Chandigarh: Two days after a woman accused the son of Haryana BJP chief Subhash Barala of stalking her and trying to kidnap her in a widely-shared Facebook post, the police are yet to add the charge of kidnapping, an offence that does not allow bail. Vikas Barala, 23, and his friend, charged with only stalking and drink driving, were out on bail within hours of their arrest by a police patrol car. The two allegedly chased the 29-year-old woman, the daughter of a bureaucrat, on the streets of Chandigarh late on Friday night and even blocked her way.
"When I filed the complaint, even when I left the police station, I had no idea who these guys were. As far as I was concerned they were just two regular guys who got drunk and decided to harass a girl. It was the next morning that I found out that the guys have connections...," the woman told NDTV.
"I'm lucky, it seems, to not be the daughter of a common man, because what chance would they have against such VIPs? I'm also lucky, because I'm not lying raped and murdered in a ditch somewhere," the woman wrote in the post.
Though she spoke clearly in her complaint about the intention of the men to abduct her, the police have not yet added kidnapping charges. The two accused were therefore arrested but let off within hours.
Denying any political pressure, the police say the woman did not refer to kidnapping in her statement before the magistrate. The police say they are taking legal opinion on adding harsher charges against the BJP leader's son.
The family doesn't feel encouraged. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the case had "nothing to do with Subhash Barala...It is an individual issue and law will take its course."
The woman's father posted details of the incident on Facebook and shared it was not going to be an easy struggle for his family ahead. "There is no pressure on me so far- I have made it clear that I'm not going to compromise on my stand. My stand is simply I want the guilty boys to be punished," said the bureaucrat.
Subhash Barala and his son are both incommunicado. In a statement yesterday, Subhash Barala said: "We respect the law and law has taken its course. Truth will soon come out through the court. I have full faith in the law."