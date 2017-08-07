On Chandigarh Stalking, Cops' Flip-Flop On BJP Leader's Son: 10 Points

Vikas Barala, son of the Haryana BJP chief, allegedly chased a woman in Chandigarh in his car.

Chandigarh: Two days after a woman accused the son of Haryana BJP chief Subhash Barala of stalking her and trying to kidnap her in a widely-shared Facebook post, the police are yet to add the charge of kidnapping, an offence that does not allow bail. Vikas Barala, 23, and his friend, charged with only stalking and drink driving, were out on bail within hours of their arrest by a police patrol car. The two allegedly chased the 29-year-old woman, the daughter of a bureaucrat, on the streets of Chandigarh late on Friday night and even blocked her way.