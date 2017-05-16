Constitute Special Investigation Teams On Your Own In Sensitive Cases: Haryana Police

Haryana Police chief B S Sandhu today directed the Commissioners and the Superintendents of Police to constitute Special Investigation Teams and initiate legal action in sensitive cases.The direction of the Director General of Police (DGP) came during a meeting with the Commissioners of Police (CPs), the Inspectors General of Police (IGPs), the Superintendents of Police (SPs) and Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) via video conferencing here today, in the wake of the brutal gang rape and murder of a Dalit woman from Sonipat.In view of the overwhelming response from the people about 'Operation Durga', launched last month, he said it would continue to ensure safety of women and provide them a secure environment.He directed the officers to ensure publicity of women helpline number 1091, so that they could contact police in case of any emergency.Gazetted officer in each women's police station would be responsible for examining information received on the helpline on a daily basis the officer would inform supervising officers of police stations concerned about any sensitive incident, it was informed in the meeting.The supervising officers would take immediate action on such information and ensure its disposal.Sensitisation training would be provided to police officers and other employees dealing with cases of crimes against women at district level, he added, according to an official release.He said that scheme was being prepared to effectively assess and rebut any information being posted on social media so that wrong information does not reach the people.Mr Sandhu also directed to maintain enhanced vigilance round-the-clock in districts Gurugram, Faridabad, Rewari, Panipat, Panchkula and Yamunanagar, which had larger number of women employees.