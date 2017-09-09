On Video, Man Slapped For Filming Chandigarh Cop Boldly Breaking The Law

The incident took place yesterday at the Sector 36/37 dividing road in Chandigarh.

Chandigarh | | Updated: September 09, 2017 20:40 IST
3 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
On Video, Man Slapped For Filming Chandigarh Cop Boldly Breaking The Law

The video of head constable Surinder Singh slapping the local went viral on social media.

Chandigarh:  A Chandigarh policeman was suspended for slapping a man who filmed him talking on the phone while riding a bike.

A video of head constable Surinder Singh slapping the local went viral on social media. He wasn't even wearing his helmet properly.

When the local pointed out the traffic violation, the cop slapped him. The incident took place yesterday at the Sector 36/37 dividing road in Chandigarh.

Former union minister and Congress leader Manish Tiwari sought action against the policeman while uploading the video on his twitter handle.Chandigarh police SSP Traffic Shashank Anand said the head constable has been suspended for misconduct and violating traffic norms.

He was also challaned for not wearing his helmet properly and speaking on the phone while driving, the SSP said.

The driving license of the cop has been seized and it will be sent to the transport and licensing authority for suspension for three months, he said.

The head constable was posted in the security wing of the Chandigarh police.

Trending

Share this story on

3 Shares
ALSO READThis Is What States Are Demanding From GST Council
Chandigarh policeman suspendedpoliceman slaps a manhead constable Surinder Singh

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Logan LuckyIndia Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreJio Phone

................................ Advertisement ................................