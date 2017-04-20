Watch Launch Of Banega Swachh India Season 4 With Amitabh Bachchan

Campaigns | Posted by | Updated: April 20, 2017 07:45 IST
4 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
In 2017, as the campaign enters its fourth season the aim is to encourage people to follow 3 steps as part of the #Mere10Guz initiative and through that set an example to inspire others to join the movement.

Watch Live


Apr 20, 2017
07:45 (IST)
Stage is set for the launch of NDTV-Dettol Banega Swachh India Season 4 launch.

Apr 20, 2017
07:13 (IST)

#Mere10Guz initiative focussed on 3 core ideas - Clean-up your surroundings, segregate waste and do composting.
Apr 20, 2017
07:13 (IST)
Campaign Ambassador, Amitabh Bachchan gears up for the Season 4 launch.
Apr 20, 2017
07:12 (IST)
Another aspect of Season 4 of the campaign is the launch of the Hygiene Index to measure performance of cities based on certain #Swachh parameters. The first leg of this study covered 10 cities. Know more about the hygiene index.


Apr 20, 2017
07:11 (IST)
The grim numbers make segregating waste at source and composting very critical. If you have undertaken such an initiative then do share your story here.
Apr 20, 2017
07:10 (IST)
The focus this year is on solid waste management, as Urban India is the world's 3rd largest garbage generator according to International Solid Waste Association (ISWA) and according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), 70% of the total solid waste in the country is collected and only 12% is treated.


Apr 20, 2017
07:08 (IST)
 In its fourth year the NDTV-Dettol Banega Swachh India campaign plans to take the #Mere10Guz initiative forward and push the agenda of Teen Kadam or 3 steps to make India clean.

No more content

Trending

Share this story on

4 Shares
ALSO READDelhi Cops At TTV Dinakaran's Door, Serve Summons Close To Midnight
Swachh BharatSwachh Bharat AbhiyaanPM ModiNarendra Modiswachhwastewaste management

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live Cricket ScoreIPL ScheduleIPL Points TableBegum JaanThe Fate Of The FuriousSonu Nigam

................................ Advertisement ................................