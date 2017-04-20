Watch Launch Of Banega Swachh India Season 4 With Amitabh Bachchan

Watch Live
Stage is set for the launch of NDTV-Dettol Banega Swachh India Season 4 launch.
#Mere10Guz initiative focussed on 3 core ideas - Clean-up your surroundings, segregate waste and do composting.
Campaign Ambassador, Amitabh Bachchan gears up for the Season 4 launch.
T 2499 - Watch 8am NDTV .. I shall be there for the Swachh India programme !! pic.twitter.com/mmRX0o9y2j- Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 19, 2017
Another aspect of Season 4 of the campaign is the launch of the Hygiene Index to measure performance of cities based on certain #Swachh parameters. The first leg of this study covered 10 cities. Know more about the hygiene index.
The grim numbers make segregating waste at source and composting very critical. If you have undertaken such an initiative then do share your story here.
The focus this year is on solid waste management, as Urban India is the world's 3rd largest garbage generator according to International Solid Waste Association (ISWA) and according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), 70% of the total solid waste in the country is collected and only 12% is treated.
No more content