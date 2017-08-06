Without PAN-Aadhaar Linking, Income Tax Return Won't Be Processed. What To Do The Income Tax Department had last week said that it was "sufficient to quote Aadhaar or acknowledgement No. for having applied for Aadhaar in e-filing website" for e-filing of income tax return.

The Income Tax Department had last week said that it was "sufficient to quote Aadhaar or acknowledgement No. for having applied for Aadhaar in e-filing website" for e-filing of income tax return. Also, "actual linking of PAN with Aadhaar can be done subsequently, but any time before 31st August, 2017", it had posted on microblogging site Twitter.



Listed below are some ways to link your Aadhaar card with PAN:



Linking through SMS



For all taxpayers whose name given in the Aadhaar card and PAN card are identical, a simple SMS-based facility is provided to achieve the linking. Such assessees need to send an SMS to 567678 or 56161 in the format: UIDPAN<12-digit Aadhaar><10-digit PAN>



For example: UIDPAN 111122223333 AAAPA9999Q



However, in case of assessees whose names given in the Aadhaar and PAN cards have a "minor mismatch", according to the Income Tax Department, the linking can be achieved using an online facility.



Linking Aadhaar with PAN via income tax website



A facility available on the Income Tax Department's e-filing website enables assessees with identical names given on Aadhaar and PAN as well as those with a minor mismatch to link the two identities.



The taxman has outlined steps to carry out this task through the portal:



Enter your PAN, Aadhaar and name given on the Aadhaar Card. The name detail to be filled in this step is case sensitive.



Click on 'Link Aadhaar' button to proceed.



An OTP or one-time-password will be sent to the mobile number registered with Aadhaar.



Give Aadhaar in PAN application form



Aadhaar can also be seeded into the PAN database by quoting the biometrics-based identity number in the PAN application form - for allotment of a new PAN or for reprint of PAN card, the taxman has said.



"In case where Aadhaar name is completely different from name in PAN database then the linkage may fall and the PAN holder has to change the name in either Aadhaar or in PAN database or visit personally to designated PAN application centre of NSDL eGov or UTIITSL for Biometric Aadhaar authentication."



