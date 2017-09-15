Wipro Bags 7-Year Services Deal From European Company

India's third largest software services firm Wipro today said it has bagged a 7-year contract from European energy company, innogy SE. The financial details of the contract, which will see Wipro managing the data centre and cloud services for Innogy SE, were not disclosed. As part of the agreement signed in November 2016, "innogy transferred its twin data centres in Neurath and Niederaussen in Germany to Wipro on February 1, 2017," Wipro said in a BSE filing today."This engagement is strategic to our IT operations....we have not only signed a contract in Germany but also have extended our contract with Wipro in the UK till 2024," Innogy SE CIO Marcus Schaper said.Arun Krishnamurthi, Vice President and Global Head (Utilities) at Wipro, said the company will invest in and maintain the twin data centres in Germany "so as to future proof them"."This will ensure business agility and drive efficiencies for innogy and other customers in the region," he added. Wipro has 11 delivery centres in the DACH (Germany, Austria and Switzerland) region.Over the last three years, Wipro has strengthened its digital and infrastructure services through both organic growth and investments in the region. It works with customers across sectors like retail, healthcare, banking, energy and utilities among others in the DACH region.Wipro shares were trading 0.52 per cent higher at Rs 285.40 in noon trade on Friday.