When Vishal Sikka Thanked Infy Executive For '9,200 Days Of Awesomeness'

Dr Sikka in his tweet might be referring to Mr Padaki’s 25-year stint (9,200 days) in the company.
Congrats & thanks Deepak! ~9200 days of awesomeness! And you always bring your best to *each* day. Amazing journey of an amazing leader... https://t.co/x1JCCczc56— Vishal Sikka (@vsikka) August 10, 2017
Infosys has recently seen some exits of top-level executives. These include Anirban Dey (Global head and chief business officer of Edge products), Yusuf Bashir (MD, Infosys Innovation Fund) and Ritika Suri (executive vice-president).
Dr Sikka had earlier dismissed views suggesting senior-level exits at the company were a cause of concern, saying the attrition is "far lower" than other firms.
"It happens in every company. We actually did an analysis, both in terms of our own past as well as in terms of the other companies in our industry. And there are far more executives who have left every other company that we could think of," he said.
Last week, the software major said that it would acquire the London-based digital studio Brilliant Basics for an unspecified amount.
"The acquisition of Brilliant Basics represents our commitment to expand our worldwide connected network of digital studios, which are focused on fulfilling the needs of our global clients for digital transformation solutions," said the IT major in a statement.