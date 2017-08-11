When Vishal Sikka Thanked Infy Executive For '9,200 Days Of Awesomeness'

Vishal Sikka in his tweet might be referring to Mr Padaki's 25-year stint (9,200 days) in the company.

Business | Written by | Updated: August 11, 2017 14:52 IST
11 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
When Vishal Sikka Thanked Infy Executive For '9,200 Days Of Awesomeness'

Infosys has recently seen some exits of top-level executives.

Infosys chief executive officer Vishal Sikka on Thursday congratulated the IT major’s mergers & acquisitions head, Deepak Padaki, saying that he is an “amazing leader”. In a Twitter post , Dr Sikka said: “Congrats & thanks Deepak! 9200 days of awesomeness! And you always bring your best to *each* day.  Amazing journey of an amazing leader...”  Infosys veteran Deepak Padaki was appointed as the company’s M&A head last year. According to Mr Padaki’s LinkedIn profile he joined the Bengaluru-based IT company in 1992, the same year he graduated in engineering from University of Mysore. . Mr Padaki also holds the position of Executive Vice President & Group Head - Corporate Strategy and Chief Risk Officer.
  Dr Sikka in his tweet might be referring to Mr Padaki’s 25-year stint (9,200 days) in the company. 

Infosys has recently seen some exits of top-level executives. These include Anirban Dey (Global head and chief business officer of Edge products), Yusuf Bashir (MD, Infosys Innovation Fund) and Ritika Suri (executive vice-president).

Dr Sikka had earlier dismissed views suggesting senior-level exits at the company were a cause of concern, saying the attrition is "far lower" than other firms.

"It happens in every company. We actually did an analysis, both in terms of our own past as well as in terms of the other companies in our industry. And there are far more executives who have left every other company that we could think of," he said.

Last week, the software major said that it would acquire the London-based digital studio Brilliant Basics for an unspecified amount.

"The acquisition of Brilliant Basics represents our commitment to expand our worldwide connected network of digital studios, which are focused on fulfilling the needs of our global clients for digital transformation solutions," said the IT major in a statement.

Trending

Share this story on

11 Shares
ALSO READPM Narendra Modi Welcomes 'Farmer's Son' Venkaiah Naidu to High Post, Congress Defensive
Vishal SikkaInfosysInfosys exitsDeepak Padaki

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
India Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreJab Harry Met SejalToilet Ek Prem Katha

................................ Advertisement ................................