When Myntra CEO Was Surprised With The Results Of A Survey On Youngsters

An eye-opening set of results! https://t.co/qojiJhInNg — Ananth Narayanan (@ANarayanan24) September 6, 2017

Ananth Narayanan, the chief executive officer of fashion e-tailers Myntra and Jabong, seems to have been quite amazed with the results of a World Economic Forum’s survey, which revealed that youngsters feel that global decision-makers ignore their ideas! Wait, this does end here - the survey goes on to state that most millennials are serious about their career, are workaholics, are willing to move overseas in search of better job prospects, and also care about climate change and the global refugee crisis.Here we give you a low-down on the key aspects of this survey, compiled by the World Economic Forum’s Global Shapers Community:1. Almost 25,000 people aged between 18 and 35 from 186 countries and territories took part in the Global Shapers Annual Survey 2017. It showed that 55.9 per cent of respondents believe that their views are not being taken into account before important decisions are made.2. Did you think that millennials are work-shy? The survey found out that young people are, in fact, very career orientated. When asked to name the most important criteria when considering job opportunities, salary came out on top, followed by a sense of purpose and career advancement.3. A vast majority of respondents (81.1 per cent) also said that they would be willing to move overseas in order to advance their career. The US, Canada, the UK, Germany and Australia are seen as the most desirable countries to move to for job opportunities, states the Global Shapers Annual Survey.4. Most young people (78.6 per cent) believe that technology will create jobs rather than destroy them. Nevertheless, only 3.1 per cent of respondents would trust robots to make decisions on their behalf.5. Almost three quarters (73.6 per cent) of the respondents said that they would welcome refugees into their country.