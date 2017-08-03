'Wealth Is Fleeting': When Anand Mahindra Commented On Jeff Bezos' Riches

Jeff Bezos became the richest person in the world last week but - here's the catch - briefly. Anand Mahindra, the executive chairman of Mahindra Group, also commented about the fleeting joy of wealth vis-a-vis Mr Bezos. "Life has an interesting way of teaching even the most powerful people that joy from wealth is fleeting, at best," Mr Mahindra said on microblogging site Twitter, while sharing an article on Mr Bezos by the Fortune magazine.Jeffrey Preston Bezos is the founder and CEO of the world's biggest online shopping retailer, Amazon.com. He upstaged Microsoft founder Bill Gates briefly on July 27 only to fall down to the third spot in the Forbes' real time billionaire ranking later on the same day. Amazon shares have fallen about 5.8 per cent since then, eroding Mr Bezos' wealth.Mr Bezoz is still the second richest man in the world, with a total net worth of $84.7 billion, the Forbes real time ranking showed on Thursday. He was behind Bill Gates ($89.9 billion), co-founder of Microsoft, and ahead of Amancio Ortega, founder of global fashion group and Zara owner Inditex, at the third spot.Here are three things to know about the Mr Bezos-owned e-commerce giant Amazon:Earnings: Amazon Inc. reported a 77 per cent year-on-year dip in net earnings with a net income of $197 million with a revenue of $38 billion for the quarter ended June.Market cap: Amazon has a market capitalisation of $478.55 billion.Acquisitions: Amazon Inc agreed to buy grocery chain Whole Foods in a $13.7-billion deal announced last month, announcing its intention to take on retail giant Wal-Mart in the brick-and-mortar world.