Vodafone Offers Unlimited Calling, 28 GB Data At Rs 348

Vodafone India has announced a special offering for its prepaid customers in Rajasthan, with the launch of Vodafone Rs 348 prepaid recharge offer, facilitating 1GB data daily with unlimited voice calls (local and national) for 28 days. Now customers can enjoy unlimited calling with data benefits regardless of whether they are using 4G/3G or 2G enabled handsets.Vodafone Rs 348 Prepaid Recharge Offer is available at all the leading Vodafone stores, mini stores and multi brand retail outlets across the state, according to an official press release. Customers can also avail this recharge through MyVodafone App.Extending Independence Day greetings to the residents of Rajasthan, Amit Bedi, Business Head – Rajasthan, Vodafone India, said, “Vodafone has always taken the lead in coming up with innovative products and services that also offer the finest value to our customers. With Vodafone Rs 348 prepaid recharge offer, users can explore internet elements like video, music, live TV, chats, with 1GB data each day for 28 days. Additionally, our customers can also enjoy unlimited conversations with their loved ones anywhere in the country. These benefits can be accessed by our customers on 4G/3G or 2G handsets. Now always be in touch with your near and dear ones with Vodafone 348 Prepaid Recharge Offer.”Vodafone India is a 100 percent fully owned subsidiary of the Vodafone Group Plc. with operations across the country serving over 209 million customers (over 114 million in rural areas).Top telecom players, including Vodafone, are reeling under intense completion ever since Reliance Jio has been launched.Vodafone and Idea Cellular are in talks for a $23-billion merger deal that would create the country's largest telecom operator. Idea Cellular last week sought approval of the National Company Law Tribunal for merger of its operations with Vodafone India. The combined entity is expected to create a mobile services juggernaut with nearly 400 million users and a 35 percent market share in terms of customers, potentially toppling Bharti Airtel from its current pole position.