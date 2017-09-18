Vodafone, Lava Offer Rs 900 As Cashback. Details Here

Telecom services provide Vodafone and mobile phone maker Lava are now offering Rs 900 as guaranteed cashback if you buy a Lava feature phone. The offer, valid till 31st October, 2017, is available for both new and existing Vodafone customers, said the telecom operator.Upon purchasing a LAVA phone, Vodafone customers can avail cashback worth Rs 50 for 18 months on a minimum recharge of Rs 100 in a calendar month, according to on official press release. With the credited talktime of Rs 50 every month, customers can enjoy an assured Rs 900 in 18 months - which covers the cost of a new handset purchase in most instances.The cashback will be available to the customers who have purchased a new LAVA feature phone and have subscribed to a new Vodafone prepaid number. It is also applicable for consumers who are already using a LAVA feature phone and have purchased a new Vodafone SIM or an active Vodafone user who has purchased a new LAVA feature phone. The offer enables customers to enjoy multiple Vodafone services like voice, SMS or Value-Added Service, other than pay by balance and international roaming.The offer is applicable on the below-mentioned LAVA feature phones: ARC 101, KKT 9s, Captain K1+ ARC 105, KKT Pearl, Captain N1, ARC One Plus, KKT 34 Power, Spark i7, and KKT 40 Power.Avneesh Khosla, Associate Director - Consumer Business, Vodafone India said, "We are confident that the complimentary offerings from Vodafone will make the experience more seamless at affordable rates. This collaboration will enable our existing and prospective customers to make the most out of their new device purchase."Senior VP, Head of Product, LAVA International said, "Our partnership with Vodafone will provide our customers a cashback amount which is equivalent to the cost of our highest selling feature phone Captain N1. Our customers can choose any device from a strong portfolio of feature phones to avail this offer."