Vodafone Announces Unlimited International Roaming Plan. Details Here

Vodafone has launched an international roaming pack across the United Kingdom and Europe at an effective rate of Rs 180 per day. Called 'Vodafone i-RoamFREE', the "Truly Unlimited International Roaming plan" is aimed at Vodafone customers travelling across Europe, the Indian arm of British telecom giant Vodafone said. Customers using a Vodafone India connection while travelling overseas will be able to avail the benefits of the Vodafone i-RoamFREE pack from 18 countries including the UK, the US, the UAE, Singapore and Malaysia, noted the press release dated September 13.In Europe, customers will be able to avail of the benefits of Vodafone i-RoamFree in countries such as Germany, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Turkey, Greece, Portugal, Czech Republic, Romania, Hungary, Malta and Albania, Vodafone said."We launched our flagship unlimited international roaming proposition for USA, Singapore and UAE in April, and are now very excited to extend it to these additional destinations. Europe, USA, UAE, Singapore & Malaysia comprise more than 50 per cent of our total roamers and international traffic," Vodafone India associate director-consumer business Avneesh Khosla said.While the "unlimited usage" is offered in 18 countries, the Vodafone i-RoamFREE pack allows consumers to "use their phones freely across 42 other countries", according to Vodafone India."Vodafone has recently added new countries like Japan, Qatar, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Egypt and more to this pack," the telecom major said. In these countries, Vodafone subscribers can receive incoming calls for free, make any call for Rs 1 per min and browse data at Rs 1 per MB only, it said.Vodafone further said its Vodafone i-RoamFREE pack will be available at multiple affordable price points ranging from Rs 5,000 for 28 days (which is effectively Rs 180 per day) to Rs 500 for every 24 hours.Vodafone's prepaid and postpaid customers can activate the Vodafone i-RoamFREE pack through the company's app - My Vodafone App - or website - vodafone.in/ir, the release noted.Vodafone India is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Vodafone Group Plc.