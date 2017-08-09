Vistara Rs 799 Offer Ends Today. Details Here

Vistara said bookings for this offer can be made through its website, app, ticket offices and through its travel partners/agents. Vistara did not disclose the number of seats available under the promotional scheme. "This is a limited-inventory sale available on first-come-first-served basis. In case the seats under this sale are sold out, regular fares will appear," Vistara said. It also said that discounted fares under this offer are non-refundable. However taxes and fees are always fully refundable, it added.
Last day to book your tickets with the 'Freedom to Fly' Sale! Get fares starting ₹799 all-in. Book now https://t.co/HDOQUeNZyepic.twitter.com/sbEbNwpRW7— Vistara (@airvistara) August 9, 2017
The all-inclusive one-way fare of Rs 799 being offered on the Jammu-Srinagar route under the promotional scheme, according to the Vistara website.
Sample economy and premium economy fares offered by Vistara under the 'Freedom to Fly' scheme (one-way, all-inclusive fares, partial listing only):
|Sector (available in both directions)
|All-in one way promotional Economy Class fares
|All-in one way promotional Premium Economy fares
|Jammu-Srinagar
|799/-
|2,099
|Delhi-Amritsar
|1,199/-
|2,799
|Guwahati-Bagdogra
|1,199/-
|2,099
|Delhi-Chandigarh
|1,299/-
|2,599
|Delhi-Lucknow
|1,399/-
|2,649
|Delhi-Srinagar
|1,499/-
|3,299
|Delhi-Ahmedabad
|1,499/-
|3,499
|Delhi-Mumbai
|2,099/-
|4,099
|Delhi-Pune
|2,099/-
|4,199
|Delhi-Kolkata
|2,199/-
|4,699
|Bagdogra-Delhi
|2,399/-
|4,499
|Delhi-Hyderabad
|2,399/-
|4,199
|Delhi-Bhubaneswar
|2,399/-
|4,599
|Port Blair-Kolkata
|2,999/-
|5,199
|Pune-Kolkata
|2,499/-
|5,399
|Delhi-Bengaluru
|2,599/-
|5,199
|Mumbai-Amritsar
|2,699/-
|4,999
|Delhi-Goa
|2,799/-
|4,999
|Delhi-Leh
|2,899/-
|4,199
|Delhi-Guwahati
|2,999/-
|4,999
|Delhi-Kochi
|3,299/-
|5,499
|Delhi-Port Blair
|5,099/-
|7,599
Meanwhile, another carrier AirAsia India has announced tickets starting below Rs. 1,200 for one-way flights on select routes in Independence Day offer. AirAsia India's promotional scheme - covering destinations including Bengaluru, Goa, Kochi, Kolkata Delhi and Pune - is applicable on travel till February 8, 2018. AirAsia India's offer requires flyers to make advanced bookings, which are open till August 13, 2017, according to the airline's website.