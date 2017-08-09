Vistara Rs 799 Offer Ends Today. Details Here Vistara said bookings for this offer can be made through its website, app, ticket offices and through its travel partners/agents.

Vistara said its offer is applicable for travel between August 23, 2017 and April 19, 2018



Sector (available in both directions) All-in one way promotional Economy Class fares All-in one way promotional Premium Economy fares Jammu-Srinagar 799/- 2,099 Delhi-Amritsar 1,199/- 2,799 Guwahati-Bagdogra 1,199/- 2,099 Delhi-Chandigarh 1,299/- 2,599 Delhi-Lucknow 1,399/- 2,649 Delhi-Srinagar 1,499/- 3,299 Delhi-Ahmedabad 1,499/- 3,499 Delhi-Mumbai 2,099/- 4,099 Delhi-Pune 2,099/- 4,199 Delhi-Kolkata 2,199/- 4,699 Bagdogra-Delhi 2,399/- 4,499 Delhi-Hyderabad 2,399/- 4,199 Delhi-Bhubaneswar 2,399/- 4,599 Port Blair-Kolkata 2,999/- 5,199 Pune-Kolkata 2,499/- 5,399 Delhi-Bengaluru 2,599/- 5,199 Mumbai-Amritsar 2,699/- 4,999 Delhi-Goa 2,799/- 4,999 Delhi-Leh 2,899/- 4,199 Delhi-Guwahati 2,999/- 4,999 Delhi-Kochi 3,299/- 5,499 Delhi-Port Blair 5,099/- 7,599

Vistara's Rs 799 Independence Day offer , which opened on Tuesday, closes today. Under "Freedom to Fly Sale", Vistara is offering tickets starting at Rs 799 - in economy class and Rs 2,099 in premium economy class. Vistara said tickets under this offer require a minimum 15 days of advance purchase. The offer is applicable for travel between August 23, 2017 and April 19, 2018, the airline said. "The Freedom to Fly Sale gives you an opportunity to plan your travel in advance and stock up on your tickets at great fares to fly to some of India's favourite holiday destinations such as Goa, Port Blair, Leh (Ladakh), Jammu, Srinagar, Kochi, Guwahati, Amritsar, Bhubaneswar, as well as metro cities such as Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru," Vistara said in a statement.Vistara said bookings for this offer can be made through its website, app, ticket offices and through its travel partners/agents. Vistara did not disclose the number of seats available under the promotional scheme. "This is a limited-inventory sale available on first-come-first-served basis. In case the seats under this sale are sold out, regular fares will appear," Vistara said. It also said that discounted fares under this offer are non-refundable. However taxes and fees are always fully refundable, it added.The all-inclusive one-way fare of Rs 799 being offered on the Jammu-Srinagar route under the promotional scheme, according to the Vistara website.Sample economy and premium economy fares offered by Vistara under the 'Freedom to Fly' scheme (one-way, all-inclusive fares, partial listing only):Meanwhile, another carrier AirAsia India has announced tickets starting below Rs. 1,200 for one-way flights on select routes in Independence Day offer. AirAsia India's promotional scheme - covering destinations including Bengaluru, Goa, Kochi, Kolkata Delhi and Pune - is applicable on travel till February 8, 2018. AirAsia India's offer requires flyers to make advanced bookings, which are open till August 13, 2017, according to the airline's website.