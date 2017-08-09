Vistara Rs 799 Offer Ends Today. Details Here

Vistara said bookings for this offer can be made through its website, app, ticket offices and through its travel partners/agents.

Business | | Updated: August 09, 2017 11:45 IST
Vistara said its offer is applicable for travel between August 23, 2017 and April 19, 2018

Vistara's Rs 799 Independence Day offer, which opened on Tuesday, closes today. Under "Freedom to Fly Sale", Vistara is offering tickets starting at Rs 799 - in economy class and Rs 2,099 in premium economy class. Vistara said tickets under this offer require a minimum 15 days of advance purchase. The offer is applicable for travel between August 23, 2017 and April 19, 2018, the airline said. "The Freedom to Fly Sale gives you an opportunity to plan your travel in advance and stock up on your tickets at great fares to fly to some of India's favourite holiday destinations such as Goa, Port Blair, Leh (Ladakh), Jammu, Srinagar, Kochi, Guwahati, Amritsar, Bhubaneswar, as well as metro cities such as Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru," Vistara said in a statement.

Vistara said bookings for this offer can be made through its website, app, ticket offices and through its travel partners/agents. Vistara did not disclose the number of seats available under the promotional scheme. "This is a limited-inventory sale available on first-come-first-served basis. In case the seats under this sale are sold out, regular fares will appear," Vistara said. It also said that discounted fares under this offer are non-refundable. However taxes and fees are always fully refundable, it added.
The all-inclusive one-way fare of Rs 799 being offered on the Jammu-Srinagar route under the promotional scheme, according to the Vistara website.

Sample economy and premium economy fares offered by Vistara under the 'Freedom to Fly' scheme (one-way, all-inclusive fares, partial listing only):
 
Sector (available in both directions)All-in one way promotional Economy Class faresAll-in one way promotional Premium Economy fares
Jammu-Srinagar799/-2,099
Delhi-Amritsar1,199/-2,799
Guwahati-Bagdogra1,199/-2,099
Delhi-Chandigarh1,299/-2,599
Delhi-Lucknow1,399/-2,649
Delhi-Srinagar1,499/-3,299
Delhi-Ahmedabad1,499/-3,499
Delhi-Mumbai2,099/-4,099
Delhi-Pune2,099/-4,199
Delhi-Kolkata2,199/-4,699
Bagdogra-Delhi2,399/-4,499
Delhi-Hyderabad2,399/-4,199
Delhi-Bhubaneswar2,399/-4,599
Port Blair-Kolkata2,999/-5,199
Pune-Kolkata2,499/-5,399
Delhi-Bengaluru2,599/-5,199
Mumbai-Amritsar2,699/-4,999
Delhi-Goa2,799/-4,999
Delhi-Leh2,899/-4,199
Delhi-Guwahati2,999/-4,999
Delhi-Kochi3,299/-5,499
Delhi-Port Blair5,099/-7,599

Meanwhile, another carrier AirAsia India has announced tickets starting below Rs. 1,200 for one-way flights on select routes in Independence Day offer. AirAsia India's promotional scheme - covering destinations including Bengaluru, Goa, Kochi, Kolkata Delhi and Pune - is applicable on travel till February 8, 2018. AirAsia India's offer requires flyers to make advanced bookings, which are open till August 13, 2017, according to the airline's website. 

