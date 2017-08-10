Vistara Kicks Off Independence Day Sale With 10% Special Discount AirAsia, Jet Airways, IndiGo and Virgin Atlantic have all come up with their special offers to make the most of the upcoming holidays.

Vistara is the latest airline to join the Independence Day sale of massive offers for the long weekend falling between August 12-16. The airline, which is a collaboration between the Tata Group and Singapore Airlines, is offering a 10 per cent discount on the base fare when you book tickets via its website and the Vistara mobile app, under its ‘Friends and Family discount scheme’.The airline tweeted from its official handle @airvistara on the microblogging site Twitter saying, “Long weekend ahead! Book via https://www.airvistara.com/trip/Friends-and-Family-Discount … to get upto 10% off on flights with #FriendsAndFamily Discount. #IndependenceDay .”Once you click on the embedded link, it takes you to the official site which says, “It is always fun to travel with your loved ones. We now make that journey even more rewarding with our Friends and Family discount. You can now get upto 10% off* on the base fare when you book your tickets with us via airvistara.com or the Vistara mobile app.”AirAsia, Jet Airways, IndiGo and Virgin Atlantic have all come up with their special offers to make the most of the upcoming holidays.Extended weekends are opportune time for airlines to attract flyers especially in the lean season, which begins after the summer holidays and lasts until Diwali season, analysts say.Marking the highest growth for any country, India registered a growth of 20.3 per cent in domestic air traffic in June, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA).However, IATA noted that the growth in the first half of 2017 was slightly slower than the year ago period.