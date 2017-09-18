Vistadome Coach Now In Mumbai-Madgaon Shatabdi Express. Fares, Other Details The Mumbai-Madgaon Janshatabdi Express equipped with Vistadome coaches will hail out of Dadar for Madgaon on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays under its monsoon schedule.

Highlights Bookings for Mumbai-Madgaon journey in Vistadome coach opened on Sunday Vistadome coach sports glass roof, LED lights, rotatable seats etc. Mumbai-Madgaon Janshatabdi Express with Vistadome to run thrice a week



10 things to know about the new Vistadome coach



The Mumbai-Madgaon Janshatabdi Express equipped with Vistadome coaches will hail out of Dadar for Madgaon on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays as per its monsoon schedule, the press release said. The reverse journey - starting from Madgaon and ending at Dadar - will run every Tuesday, Friday and Sunday.



The monsoon timetable is applicable from September 18, 2017 to October 31, 2017, according to Central Railway.



The departure time of Jan Shatabdi Express is 5.25 am from Dadar and it reaches Madgaon at 4 pm the same day, news agency Press Trust of India reported.



During its "non-monsoon" schedule, the Dadar-Madgaon Janshatabdi Express with glass roof-fitted Vistadome coaches will run six days a week (except Wednesday). The rail service will follow the non-monsoon schedule from November 2, 2017 with the trains 12051 (Mumbai to Madgaon) and 12052 (Madgaon to Mumbai), according to Central Railway.



Among other features, the premium Vistadome coach is fitted with "wide windowpanes & roof of switchable glass that becomes either transparent or translucent with just the click of a switch ensures that passengers can gaze endlessly at the scenic landscape en route with an exclusive glass observation lounge to allow uninterrupted sight-seeing", it noted.



The Vistadome coach also has a GPS-based information system and toilets with ceramic tile flooring.



The Railways has said the Madgaon-Mumbai Janshatabdi fare will be equivalent to that of executive class in Shatabdi Express without catering charges. "Reservation charges, GST and any other charges will be levied in addition to the basic fare," Central Railway added. Sharing the fare details, a Railways official said tickets on the Janshatabdi Express - from Dadar to Madgaon in Vistadome coach - were priced at Rs 2,235.



No concession: "There shall be no concession and all passengers will be charged at full fare. Minimum chargeable distance shall be 50 km," it said.



This special and aesthetically-designed Vistadome air-conditioned coach is a first-of-its-kind in Indian Railways, news agency Press Trust of India cited Central Railway chief public relations officer Sunil Udasi on Saturday. "A unique feature of this Rs 3.38 crore 40-seat coach is the double-wide reclining passenger seats that could be rotated 360 degrees for a better sightseeing experience," he said.



The Vistadome coaches have been built in The Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. This special coaches were received by the Central Railway at its headquarters - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) - in the first week of September.



(With inputs from PTI)



