US Resumes Fast Processing Of H1-B Visas: 5 Key Points For You

We resumed premium processing today for all H-1B visa petitions that are subject to the fiscal year 2018 cap. https://t.co/C4J5O51SKP — USCIS (@USCIS) September 18, 2017

Here are five key things that you must know about H1-B visas:

The United States has resumed fast processing of applications filed under H1-B work visa programme for some categories of applicants, five months after it was halted. The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), which handles immigration cases, said that it has resumed premium processing for all H-1B visa petitions that are subject to the fiscal year 2018 cap, which has been set at 65,000.1. The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise. The technology companies depend upon it to hire tens of thousands of employees each year. The visa is especially popular among Indian IT professionals.2. When a petitioner requests the agency’s premium processing service, USCIS guarantees a 15-day processing time, according to an official release. If the 15-calendar day processing time is not met, the agency will refund the petitioner’s premium processing service fee and continue with expedited processing of the application.3. This service is only available for pending petitions, not new submissions, USCIS said, since it had received enough petitions in April to meet the FY 2018 cap.4. USCIS said that it plans to resume premium processing for all other remaining H 1B petitions not subject to the FY 2018 cap, as agency workloads permit. However, remaining petitioners may submit a request to expedite their application if they meet the specific agency criteria.5. Premium processing of H-1B visas was suspended in April to handle the huge rush of new petitions. (With Agency inputs)