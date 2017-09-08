UIDAI Aadhaar Jobs: Eligibility, Contract Details, How To Apply And More

Highlights UIDAI looking to hire individuals in Delhi and Bengaluru Applications invited for position of Manager/Technology Executive Roles include solving complex technology, management problems, says UIDAI

The UIDAI (Unique Identification Authority of India), which issues Aadhaar card, is looking to hire individuals in Delhi and Bengaluru for its Aadhaar team. This was said by the UIDAI on microblogging site Twitter. Inviting "young professionals to join Aadhaar team", the issuer of 12-digit identity number based on biometrics data shared its job description and application process for recruitment. The UIDAI, a statutory body created to issue Aadhaar, also known as Unique Identification Number (UID), is looking at technology and engineering graduates for the available positions, it noted.The UIDAI has invited applications for the position of Manager/Technology Executive. The UIDAI said the roles include a work profile that involves solving complex technology and management problems.The recruitment of these techies will be on a contract basis. While the candidates will be hired for a term of two years initially, the Authority may extend the contract on successful completion of this period, according to a document shared by the UIDAI.For the positions in the Aadhaar team, the UIDAI is looking at 0-2 years of experience in Software Development/Technology Architecture Design/Software Testing/Biometrics/ Cryptography/Cyber Security/Project Management etc.The UIDAI is looking to recruit "young enthusiastic engineering graduates (B Tech/BE) from premier institutes like IIT, IIIT, IISc, NIT etc", it said.The UIDAI will be following a two-stage recruitment process. Explaining the process, the UIDAI said: "The eligible candidates would go through a stringent selection process comprising of the following stages: (a) Analytical and Aptitude Test (b) Interview with Panel (Some candidates may be required to go through more than one round of interview)."Listing various skills required for the available roles, the UIDAI mentioned strong problem solving capabilities with "ability to design and deploy technological solutions". The role will include development and deployment of technologies such as Biometrics, Cryptography controls, Big data analytics, Fraud management, De-duplication software and technologies, Biometric based authentication, latest technology architecture (including Enrolment and Authentication design) and cyber security, according to the UIDAI.The UIDAI said it is seeking strong programming skills in areas of skills in Java, Hadoop, MySql, iOS and Android.The UIDAI has invited applications/resumes online through email. Candidates may send their detailed resume to hiring@uidai.net.in and hr@nisg.org, it noted."This opportunity will be unique and unparalleled for selected candidates, where your skills and dedication could be of immense help to the Digital India transformation initiative... Aadhaar is not just one of the largest enrolment and authentication ecosystems but also the most sophisticated and complex technology infrastructures across the world.," the UIDAI noted.Here are some other qualities listed by UIDAI:Ability to liaison with multiple stakeholders including UIDAI management, Ecosystem partners, vendors etc.Ability to solve complex technology and operational problemsEnthusiastic about research in the area of biometrics, technology and security