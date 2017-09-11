Trading Calls: Buy ITC, Exide, HDFC Bank, Say Experts

Indian stock markets are set to open higher with Nifty futures trading on Singapore exchange trading 49 points higher at 9996. Asian markets are mostly higher today. On Friday, Sensex and Nifty ended with minor gains. The Sensex had closed at 31,687 and Nifty at 9,934. Meanwhile, analysts Simi Bhaumik and Lovelesh Sharma share their top trading calls:Lovelesh Sharma of Epic ResearchBuy ITC on dips for target of Rs 287 and stop-loss of Rs 265Sell Infosys on rise for target of Rs 848 and stop-loss of Rs 897Simi Bhaumik, research analystBuy Exide Industries on dips with target at Rs 221.50-224 with stop-loss of Rs 214.50Buy HDFC Bank for target of Rs 1800-1810 and stop-loss of Rs 1787.65Disclaimer: Investors are advised to make their own assessment before acting on the information.