To Counter Reliance Jio, Idea Offers 84-Day Plan. Details Here

What you get with Idea Rs 697 recharge
Idea's Rs 697 recharge pack comes with a validity of 84 days.
Idea Cellular prepaid customers using 4G-enabled smartphones can enjoy 1.5 GB of data per day under the Rs 697 pack.
Jio Rs 399 Plan
Reliance Jio's Rs 399 pack comes with 1 GB of 4G speed data per day for 84 days. The benefits also include unlimited local and STD calls.
Jio Rs 349 Plan
Jio's Rs 349 plan offers 20 GB data for 56 days. Reliance Jio's both Rs 349 and Rs 399 packs also include unlimited local and STD calls.
Airtel Rs 399
Airtel is also offering a recharge pack priced at Rs 399 to some of its customers. Under its Rs 399 pack, Airtel offers unlimited local and STD calls along with 1 GB data per day for 84 days at 4G speed. Airtel customers can check with the customer care whether the Rs 399 pack is applicable on their prepaid connections.
Meanwhile, Aadhaar is now mandatory for telecom services, according to an automated voice response on Idea Cellular customer care helpline. News agency Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) reported on Sunday citing informed sources that all phones not linked with Aadhaar will be deactivated after February 2018.