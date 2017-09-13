To Counter Reliance Jio, Idea Offers 84-Day Plan. Details Here

What you get with Idea Rs 697 recharge

Idea Cellular's Rs 697 recharge comes at a time when new entrant Reliance Jio has been offering daily 1 GB /day offers with 84-day validity at competitive tariffs. Reliance Jio launched two new recharge packs in July - Rs 349 and Rs 399.

Amid intense competition in the telecom industry after Reliance Jio's entry, Idea Cellular is offering 1.5 GB of data per day for 84 days at Rs 697. According to Idea Cellular's website, Idea's recharge pack priced at Rs 697 comes with 1.5 GB of data per day. Idea also said its Rs 697 pack includes unlimited local/STD calls (including national Idea roaming). On recharges done through Idea Cellular's app, called My Idea App, and website - ideacellular.com, the telecom company is offering a 10 per cent of MRP as talk-time, it noted.Idea's Rs 697 recharge pack comes with a validity of 84 days.Idea Cellular prepaid customers using 4G-enabled smartphones can enjoy 1.5 GB of data per day under the Rs 697 pack.Reliance Jio's Rs 399 pack comes with 1 GB of 4G speed data per day for 84 days. The benefits also include unlimited local and STD calls.Jio's Rs 349 plan offers 20 GB data for 56 days. Reliance Jio's both Rs 349 and Rs 399 packs also include unlimited local and STD calls.Airtel is also offering a recharge pack priced at Rs 399 to some of its customers. Under its Rs 399 pack, Airtel offers unlimited local and STD calls along with 1 GB data per day for 84 days at 4G speed. Airtel customers can check with the customer care whether the Rs 399 pack is applicable on their prepaid connections.Meanwhile, Aadhaar is now mandatory for telecom services, according to an automated voice response on Idea Cellular customer care helpline. News agency Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) reported on Sunday citing informed sources that all phones not linked with Aadhaar will be deactivated after February 2018.